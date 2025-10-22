Man being questioned after pregnant mom found dead

Police are questioning a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a bushy area off Munnings Road on Wednesday morning.

Sources close to the matter confirmed to The Tribune that the victim is Lauren Saunders, a seven-months-pregnant mother of two, who went missing on Sunday.

Police have not officially identified the body, and are questioning a man in connection with the discovery.

According to preliminary reports, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department found the partially decomposed body shortly after 8am while acting on information received.

Authorities said the victim will be officially identified once next of kin have been notified, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.