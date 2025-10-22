Time for parents to stop beating their children?

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
Rrolle@tribunemedia.net
CORPORAL punishment leaves deep emotional scars on Bahamian youth, according to a new University of the Bahamas study linking childhood beatings to higher anxiety, depression and poor self-control.
The findings could reignite debate in a country where corporal punishment remains widely practised and often defended on biblical grounds, even as growing scientific evidence questions its value and long-term impact.
Researchers urged the government to promote non-violent discipline training for parents and teachers, expand public education on the psychological harms of physical punishment, and modernise legislation to reflect scientific consensus.
The research, conducted by University of The Bahamas professor William Fielding with co-authors from Dartmouth and the US Veterans Hospital System, was published in the latest edition of the International Journal of Bahamian Studies.
Using standardised psychological measures, the team surveyed 454 UB students, most of them women, with an average age of 21.5 years. Participants completed an anonymous online questionnaire assessing their childhood experiences and current mental-health status.
The survey drew on internationally validated instruments, including the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale and the Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function, tools widely used in psychological and neurological research. The study compared those who had experienced corporal punishment as children with those who had not, analysing the results with statistical software to identify differences in mental health, executive functioning, creativity, and personality traits.
The study found that 84.8 percent of respondents reported being physically punished in childhood, and 53.1 percent said it continued into adolescence. Spanking (81.9 percent), whipping (52.4 percent), pinching (49.1 percent), and slapping (42.5 percent) were the most common forms of punishment, and mothers were identified as the main disciplinarians in 80 percent of cases.
Students who endured corporal punishment were significantly more likely to report anxiety, depression, and stress, especially when punishment extended into their teenage years. They also scored lower on measures of executive functioning, skills such as impulse control, organisation, and emotional regulation that are vital for academic and professional success.
The study found that those punished in adolescence showed reduced sensitivity to both reward and punishment, suggesting emotional desensitisation or a blunted ability to respond to feedback.
At the same time, these students self-reported slightly higher levels of creativity and openness to experience. The authors cautioned that these traits likely reflect coping or resilience mechanisms developed under adversity, rather than any positive outcome of corporal punishment.
The researchers described a “dose–response relationship”, meaning that the more frequent or severe the punishment, the greater the psychological harm. They concluded that corporal punishment, particularly during adolescence, has enduring negative effects on mood and cognitive control.
Mr Fielding and his colleagues argued that while corporal punishment is still socially accepted and legally permitted in homes and schools in The Bahamas, the evidence no longer supports its use.
They also drew a link between corporal punishment and the country’s broader development challenges, suggesting that the long-term effects of fear-based child-rearing could weaken the nation’s creative and emotional capacity.
The researchers called for a cultural and policy shift, arguing that eliminating corporal punishment would produce not only healthier individuals but also a more emotionally resilient, creative, and forward-thinking society.
Comments
hrysippus 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
It is good to see this publicized at last. Parents who physically assault their children should be held to account and punished if necessary. Personally I advocate a televised public caning in Rawson Square as the humiliation might just get the message across to these parental bullies.
moncurcool 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Just 2 words for this supposed study that is not scientific or draws from a cross section of society, is biased in the demographic or even random -- BS
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
I’m surprised this is posed as a question and not a statement. Just proves how backward a nation we are led by parents with no parenting skills.
joeblow 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
... not all corporal punishment is abusive ; it's a matter of how it is done that is the issue! Not sure why people can't grasp that simple idea. Any excessive use of force is abusive and is more likely to happen when those in authority are angry when they are disciplining a child. Many forget that children remember hurtful words long after the discomfort of a spanking has past.
hrysippus 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
So, Joeblown, tell us how you feel about being hit by some one who tells you to do something but which you do not do? This is not abusive as long as excessive force is not used, aye? A slap on your face is fine, aye? Or your backside being smacked with a slipper?
ScullyUFO 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Parents beaten as children tend to be beaters as parents.
hrysippus 31 minutes ago
Scully; just so.
Sign in to comment
OpenID