Tourism plan data-driven and not ‘pie in the sky’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Tourism’s deputy director-general is anticipating a “strong” finish to the year, with momentum building for 2026 as The Bahamas seeks to growth its stopover arrivals.

Valery Brown-Alce, speaking at the first annual Tourism Symposium yesterday, said the ministry has adopted a data-driven strategy to target key source markets.

She described 2025 as a “key” year and indicated that forward bookings and strategic partnerships have the country well-positioned for continued growth. “We’ve got a tight plan and strategy, but very targeted. All of this is data driven.

“We’re not looking out there like pie in the sky, it’s data driven. We’re on point, and we know how to get the business,” said Mrs Brown-Alce.

“Where we are right now is our partners are working with us, both in market as well as our hotel partners, and we see this being a key year.

“We’re moving forward and increasing stopover business. I think that’s the whole thing, the increase of stopover business. We’re going to finish strong in 2025 and we’re already looking great for first quarter 2026.”

Mrs Brown-Alce highlighted the critical role that collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders plays in the continued success and growth of the Bahamas’ tourism industry.

She said these partnerships have long been a cornerstone of the country’s reputation in the global tourism market, enabling a co-ordinated approach to marketing, service delivery and product development that benefits all parties involved.

“The Bahamas has always been known as the model for private and public sector collaboration, and to see us coming back together, we all understand the importance of delivery of business at this time. There’s no other region that is greater than the islands of The Bahamas in delivering and knowing how to work together,” said Mrs Brown-Alce. “So we return to where we were before, but we’ve taken it a step higher. I think all of our partners are excited. They want to work together, and where there’s willingness, we know that we’re going to make things happen.”

Latia Duncombe, the Ministry of Tourism’s director-general, said the symposium serves as a vital platform to strengthen existing relationships, foster new partnerships and realign efforts to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the sector.

She noted the importance of cohesive collaboration in ensuring the successful delivery of tourism business to the destination.

Mrs Duncombe added that the goal is not only to attract visitors but to ensure that the economic benefits of tourism are broadly shared among Bahamians, and that all efforts to promote and grow the sector are strategically aligned and well-coordinated.

“This symposium has been all about bringing together leaders of the sectors. Everyone in the tourism space is here, learning more, understanding more. The discussions and the dialogue have been extremely engaging,” said Mrs Duncombe.

“When we look at the delivery of business to the destination, it’s making sure that we’re well co-ordinated, and we’re making sure that the benefits of tourism reach our people, and what we spend in our efforts to deliver business to the destination is well co-ordinated.”