79-year-old woman among several arrested after police find rifle magazine and ammunition in a home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 79-year-old woman was among several people arrested and charged after police found 79 rounds of ammunition and a rifle magazine in a New Providence home last week.

Prosecutors allege that Florence Coleby, 79, along with Antonio Coleby, 44, Dwight Sherman, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, were found with 12 .40 rounds and a black .40 pistol magazine at their Tiaga Avenue residence on October 18.

The male defendants, along with Tarano Pratt, 39, were also allegedly found with 35 .223 rounds, 12 .40 rounds, 10 7.62 rounds, and a black 5.56 rifle magazine on October 16.

All of the accused pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms to three counts of possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of a component part of a firearm, and one count of possession of ammunition with intent to supply.

Dinari Coleby, 19, was arraigned on the same charges on Monday.

Mrs Coleby and the juvenile were granted $5,000 bail each with one or two sureties. The adult male defendants were granted $9,900 bail each.

Under the terms of their release, the adult defendants must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday and Thursday by 6pm and will be fitted with electronic monitoring devices. The juvenile must observe a daily residential curfew from 4pm to 6am.

All of the accused are scheduled to return to court on December 4.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the case, while Levan Johnson represented the defendants.



