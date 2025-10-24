Bahamas urged to monitor Tropical Storm Melissa hurricane threat

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology (BDM) is monitoring Tropical Storm Melissa in the north-central Caribbean, warning that the system could strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend and bring tropical storm or hurricane conditions to parts of The Bahamas next week.

In a special weather statement today, BDM said Melissa was nearly stationary about 360 miles south of Matthew Town, 440 miles southwest of Providenciales, and 675 miles south-southeast of New Providence. Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph with higher gusts, and gradual strengthening is forecast.

The met department said Melissa “could become a major hurricane (at least category 3) on Saturday”.

A slow drift northeast then north is expected today into tonight, followed by a westward drift Saturday through Monday. If the forecast track holds, BDM said the southwestern islands of the Southeast Bahamas, including the Turks and Caicos, could begin to experience tropical storm or hurricane conditions on Tuesday. The rest of the Southeast and Central Bahamas would experience impacts Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecasters cautioned that interaction with the high terrain of Jamaica, Cuba, or Hispaniola could affect Melissa’s intensity before it nears the archipelago. Even so, residents in the Southeast and Central Bahamas and Turks and Caicos should be prepared for prolonged heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal inundation beginning Tuesday.

The met department urges residents and visitors to closely monitor official updates at met.gov.bs.