BAMSI: Chickens producing1,000 eggs per day

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) says its flock of 2,000 chickens is now producing up to 1,000 eggs per day, tripling output since the programme was launched in 2022.

Officials said the programme currently supplies about 40 percent of the Andros market, with plans to reach full coverage and expand to New Providence as production increases.

They said the Andros-based facility is supplying a growing share of the island’s grocery stores with fresh, affordable eggs while reducing reliance on imports.

“The expansion of BAMSI’s egg production programme shows the real progress we are making toward food security in The Bahamas,” said Executive Chairman Valentino Munroe. He said the initiative is designed to deliver consistent supply and lower costs for consumers while demonstrating “what can be produced right here at home.”

Mr Munroe said the long-term goal is to balance affordability with sustainability through better efficiency, infrastructure investment, and careful cost management.

General Manager Deon Gibson said BAMSI’s poultry unit is the first stage in a coordinated supply chain linking production, packaging, and distribution across the institute’s operations. “From there, eggs transition to the Post Harvest Unit for washing and packaging, while the Sales & Marketing team identifies customers,” he said. “Finally, eggs are moved through the Distribution Center or delivered across Andros as the last step before reaching the consumer.”

BAMSI Livestock and Pest Management Manager Anthony Johnson said the poultry unit continues to refine its operations as the flock matures, with the team focusing on temperature control, litter health, and feed efficiency. “Maintaining optimal litter health was one of the initial obstacles, but we’ve developed effective strategies to handle it,” he said.

Mr Johnson added that BAMSI’s experience offers lessons for farmers nationwide. “It’s essential to incorporate technologies that help manage flock health, feed efficiency, and environmental conditions,” he said. “Equally important is focusing on sustainability and continuous training, which give farmers the tools they need to remain competitive.”

The poultry unit consumes about 500 pounds of feed daily. To improve feed efficiency and flock health, BAMSI is developing a grove with moringa, neem, and mulberry trees while upgrading housing with water-sealed roofs and protective curtains to stabilise laying performance.

At full capacity, BAMSI expects to produce up to 9,000 eggs per week, with cartons priced at $6 and cases at $135. Officials said the next steps include strengthening vendor relationships, expanding consumer outreach, and using its distribution network to promote other locally grown products.