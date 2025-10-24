Ex-RBDF officer pleads guilty in US cocaine trafficking case

A former Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer has pleaded guilty in a New York court to his role in a major cocaine trafficking scheme that allegedly involved corrupt Bahamian police and government officials.
Darrin Alexander Roker, 56, a former chief petty officer, admitted one count of cocaine importation conspiracy before US District Judge Gregory Woods on Friday — becoming the first of 13 defendants to plead guilty in the sweeping case.
The charges stem from a federal investigation alleging that traffickers moved tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the US since 2021 with the help of corrupt officials.
Roker, a former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Chief Petty Officer, was indicted alongside Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and William Simeon, who prosecutors say played key roles in facilitating the movement of drugs from The Bahamas into the United States.
Curtis, Roker, and Simeon are among several Bahamians named in a federal indictment, alleging they exploited their official positions to enable the flow of drugs into the US. They were arrested in the US last year.
The defendants had previously sought additional time to review evidence and discuss potential plea deals.
Comments
CaptainCoon 2 days, 14 hours ago
If Trump were in power at the time of this arrest he would’ve blown that boat up! These savage police drug monkeys should do as much time as Carlos Lehder!
They are a disgrace! SAD!
Porcupine 1 day, 18 hours ago
If we realized how deep, dark and pervasive this organized element of our society is, we would probably be even more sad.
hrysippus 2 days, 13 hours ago
And now it may get interesting and we may just find out the name of the high ranking government person involved in the conspiracy to smuggle narcotics from our country to the USA. Hopefully the name of the person will be disclosed before the election, for obvious reasons.
Porcupine 1 day, 19 hours ago
I would like to think so, however we must realize that this is about how our culture and the entire PLP administration which has no guardrails. Anyone paying attention realizes that the corruption has permeated our entire culture. Maybe the FNM will be slightly better, however our nation has gone along with the corrupt politicians for far too long. This is not an election issue, it is a complete generational issue whereby the results will not be seen for 20 or 30 years. How many of us plan for more than the weekend? We are UNABLE to be truthful and honest. We have rarely seen these attributes in our leadership. The lack of an educated populace does not bode well either.
TalRussell 1 day, 9 hours ago
_ US court named former RBDF chief petty officer is counted amongst the lucky not RIP ones, having escaped the Killing seawaters of the Caribbean gunboat-flying the flag of which country? -- Yes? ___ https://www.youtube.com/shorts/U_VzPO0Y…
Porcupine 19 hours, 12 minutes ago
Which will soon come to nations like ours. We can only hope the sneeze yields a cold, and not a fast terminal illness.
Sign in to comment
OpenID