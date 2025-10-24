Family of missing sailor Miguel Campoy still waiting for answers six weeks later

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE family of missing Spanish-American sailor Miguel Campoy said they remain without answers six weeks after his disappearance at sea, expressing frustration with what they describe as limited communication from authorities investigating the case.

Mr Campoy, 56, disappeared on September 6 while travelling aboard his 44-foot blue-hulled sailboat Hella from South Abaco to New Providence. His last known contact was around 6pm, when he told relatives he was experiencing calm conditions and expected the trip to take longer than planned.

His sister, Miriam Campoy, told The Tribune that both the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the United States Coast Guard conducted searches for about a week before suspending their efforts, after which the family continued the search privately.

“The Coast Guard and the Defence Force stopped looking for him after a week or so,” Ms Campoy said. “The family sent airplanes all over the area for another fifteen days, but unfortunately we did not find anything else.”

The only item recovered so far was Mr Campoy’s dinghy, which was found adrift with personal documents and supplies inside. Ms Campoy said these included his passport, credit cards, and water, leading the family to believe he had intentionally left the sailboat for an unknown reason.

“You do not take your passport, credit cards and everything with you unless you are leaving the boat,” she said. “We think maybe he had water coming in, or maybe he hit something, but we do not really know.”

She said the dinghy remains in the custody of police in the Western Division, who have not yet shared findings or an explanation of what may have occurred.

“I have written to them many times and they tell me they will answer, but they do not give us any report or conclusion,” Ms Campoy said. “The Spanish police have also contacted them, but they have not received answers either.”

Ms Campoy said she has been in contact with an officer identified as Mr Livingston, who she understands is assisting with coordination through the RBDF. She said he has been courteous but has not provided updates on the investigation.

“They treat me very well, but they do not give me anything about what happened,” she said. “We are still waiting, waiting, waiting, and they do not give us any answer at all. It is very frustrating.”

She added that her family, which has offered a reward for information, is desperate for closure after more than a month without developments.

“When someone dies, you are sad because you know what happened,” Ms Campoy said. “But when they disappear, you cannot sleep because you do not know where your brother is.”

Mr Campoy, a dual citizen of Spain and the United States, lived in Miami with his wife, a Cuban national. He was described by relatives as a qualified yacht captain and experienced sailor who had lived aboard his vessel for seven years.

“He knew his boat perfectly well,” Ms Campoy said. “He was very methodical and prepared. He had everything he needed in the dinghy. That is why we do not understand what happened.”

She said the conditions on the day of his disappearance were calm, with no storms or high seas reported.

“It was so calm that it is weird,” she said. “He was nineteen kilometres from South Abaco. It was not the middle of the ocean. There were no waves, no wind, no rain. How come he disappeared and nobody saw him?”

The family has called for greater communication from Bahamian authorities, saying they only wish to determine what happened and recover his body if he has died.

“We would like to help him if he is alive, and if not, we would like to bury him,” Ms Campoy said. “We just need to know what happened.”

The family has circulated missing-person posters throughout The Bahamas and internationally, offering a $50000 reward for information leading to Mr Campoy’s safe return and $2000 for verifiable tips confirmed by local authorities.

The notice lists his sailboat registration as FL0011MU, describing him as a 56-year-old Spanish-American with blue eyes, blond hair and a stocky build.

It urges anyone with information to contact the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, or email findmiguelcampoy@gmail.com.