Five-year-old in hospital after falling from an upper floor

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A FIVE-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after plunging from the upper floor of a two-storey apartment complex on Polhemus Street that neighbours say has no stair railing, a safety lapse they fear may have led to the fall.

Neighbours described the child's mother as absent, adding that they believe the Ministry of Social Services should get involved.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Thursday while the child and his siblings were home on midterm break. Police said emergency services responded quickly, and the boy was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The child, a student of Albury Sayles Primary School, lives with his mother and two older siblings. His 12-year-old sister was reportedly inside the home when it happened and rushed to his side after realising he was hurt.

Residents told The Tribune the children are frequently left home alone and that the apartment’s missing railing posed a serious hazard long before the accident. The family has lived at the property for about five years.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine how the fall occurred.