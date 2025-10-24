Govt to arrange evacuation flight for Bahamian students in Jamaica as Tropical Storm Melissa may soon be hurricane

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he has instructed Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper to arrange an evacuation flight for Bahamian students in Kingston as Tropical Storm Melissa threatens to strengthen into a hurricane.

Mr Davis said the storm is expected to “intensify over the coming days,” with Jamaica now under a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains in close contact with students in Jamaica and will provide further updates.

The National Hurricane Center said last night that “Melissa continues to drift north-northwestward with little change in intensity,” warning of heavy rain, life-threatening flooding, and strong winds for parts of Hispaniola and Jamaica through the weekend.

Bahamian Consul General in Jamaica Alveta Knight said her office has been monitoring the situation closely and ensuring Bahamians, especially students, are prepared. She said there are about 160 Bahamian students enrolled at universities across Jamaica and between 20 and 70 permanent residents, though those figures fluctuate.