Man sentenced to seven months in prison for bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to seven months in prison after admitting to breaching his bail while awaiting trial for a firearm charge.

Donald Vesilor, 22, failed to sign in at his local police station for 18 days between June 6 and October 3. He is awaiting trial for allegedly possessing a black Springfield Smith & Wesson .40 pistol, 21 9mm rounds, and eight .40 rounds on November 15, 2022.

Vesilor pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms. After accepting the facts of the case, the magistrate scolded him for failing to take his bail obligations seriously.

He was sentenced to seven months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the case.