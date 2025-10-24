Police show body camera footage of defendant and other suspects in Burger King robbery trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

POLICE body camera footage was shown yesterday of suspects in a 2021 armed robbery at Burger King on Prince Charles Drive being stopped by officers shortly after the crime.

The footage was shown during the armed robbery and receiving trial of Maitland Thompson before Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt.

Prosecutors allege that Thompson and others robbed the fast-food restaurant on July 15, 2021. The video, dated July 16, 2021, showed police officers surrounding a silver Nissan Note at night on Sapodilla Boulevard.

Officers were heard shouting at the suspects as they exited the vehicle. One officer warned a man not to resist while handcuffing him, saying: “homeboy, you move, you get shot,” and “homeboy, don’t play with him.”

An officer was later heard telling dispatch that a cash register and a handgun had been recovered from the car and that three suspects were stopped on Sapodilla Boulevard.

Sonia Timothy Knowles represents Thompson, while Gary Rolle is the prosecutor.



