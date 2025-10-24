Task force chair feels 'vindicated' after audit

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE woman who led the Minnis administration’s National Food Distribution Task Force says she feels “more than” vindicated after the Auditor General found no misuse of public funds, calling the experience of being arrested during the government’s probe traumatic and damaging to the country’s NGO community.

Susan Larson, who chaired the task force, said the report, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, confirmed what members already knew: all funds were properly spent and accounted for.

The audit commended the initiative for achieving its objectives in providing food to vulnerable families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also condemned what she described as her “wrongful arrest,” recalling four plainclothes officers arriving at her home claiming to be from a special investigative unit and telling her she was being arrested for fraud without showing identification.

“I was shocked, shaken, disillusioned and deeply disheartened that this is where The Bahamas had degenerated to,” she said.

“It should never have happened,” Ms Larson said, adding that the public record must be corrected and that amendments should be made “with the same volume that the allegations were made.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had accused NGOs of holding substantial amounts of cash, claiming one had nearly $2 million in its bank account. He also cited extremely poor record-keeping across the programme, saying it was clear the programme was not solely aimed at addressing food insecurity.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday called for the Prime Minister to apologise for what he said were baseless attacks on the programme’s integrity.

“I think the prime minister should apologise,” he said. “They have impugned her character.

They've impugned many of the NGOs' character or at least organisations.”

Dr Minnis, who was also questioned during the investigation, said he had full confidence in Ms Larson, describing her as the ideal choice to lead a politically independent effort to feed Bahamians in crisis.

“While I am not perfect,” he said, “no one can accuse me of being a thief.”

Ms Larson said the government’s accusations inflicted lasting harm on volunteers and charities that gave their time and resources in good faith. “They are an incredible group of people,” she said. “You can't regret that, but it is certainly regrettable the way the government chose to attack this task force.”

Ms Larson said some NGOs have since lost interest in national partnerships, while donor confidence was shaken. “I must say, one of the most important NGOs we've had has disbanded, and that was largely because of the actions the government took against the task force over the past couple of years, so this is not a light matter. It's very serious,” she said.

The Auditor General’s report noted that a $4,500 vehicle purchased with government funds had not been declared to the task force but was known to the Ministry of Finance. Ms Larson said the government allowed that vehicle to be used, but continues to hold back items bought through private donations.



