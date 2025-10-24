Task force chair feels 'vindicated' after audit

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE woman who led the Minnis administration’s National Food Distribution Task Force says she feels “more than” vindicated after the Auditor General found no misuse of public funds, calling the experience of being arrested during the government’s probe traumatic and damaging to the country’s NGO community.
Susan Larson, who chaired the task force, said the report, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, confirmed what members already knew: all funds were properly spent and accounted for.
The audit commended the initiative for achieving its objectives in providing food to vulnerable families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also condemned what she described as her “wrongful arrest,” recalling four plainclothes officers arriving at her home claiming to be from a special investigative unit and telling her she was being arrested for fraud without showing identification.
“I was shocked, shaken, disillusioned and deeply disheartened that this is where The Bahamas had degenerated to,” she said.
“It should never have happened,” Ms Larson said, adding that the public record must be corrected and that amendments should be made “with the same volume that the allegations were made.”
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had accused NGOs of holding substantial amounts of cash, claiming one had nearly $2 million in its bank account. He also cited extremely poor record-keeping across the programme, saying it was clear the programme was not solely aimed at addressing food insecurity.
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday called for the Prime Minister to apologise for what he said were baseless attacks on the programme’s integrity.
“I think the prime minister should apologise,” he said. “They have impugned her character.
They've impugned many of the NGOs' character or at least organisations.”
Dr Minnis, who was also questioned during the investigation, said he had full confidence in Ms Larson, describing her as the ideal choice to lead a politically independent effort to feed Bahamians in crisis.
“While I am not perfect,” he said, “no one can accuse me of being a thief.”
Ms Larson said the government’s accusations inflicted lasting harm on volunteers and charities that gave their time and resources in good faith. “They are an incredible group of people,” she said. “You can't regret that, but it is certainly regrettable the way the government chose to attack this task force.”
Ms Larson said some NGOs have since lost interest in national partnerships, while donor confidence was shaken. “I must say, one of the most important NGOs we've had has disbanded, and that was largely because of the actions the government took against the task force over the past couple of years, so this is not a light matter. It's very serious,” she said.
The Auditor General’s report noted that a $4,500 vehicle purchased with government funds had not been declared to the task force but was known to the Ministry of Finance. Ms Larson said the government allowed that vehicle to be used, but continues to hold back items bought through private donations.
Comments
birdiestrachan 2 days, 15 hours ago
Ms Larson did you receive a salary ???
Dawes 2 days, 13 hours ago
Birdie give it a rest. You were wrong then as you are now, so admit it and apologize.
Bobsyeruncle 2 days, 8 hours ago
Yes Birdie, for once in your life open your eyes to what is really happening instead of always looking at things from a political (PLP) angle.
Hopefully Brave will have the Cajones to actually apologize in public to this lady, who did far more for the Bahamian people during COVID than Brave, Minnis or any of those other politicians ever did. If I were in her shoes, the least I would expect would be a public apology and then I would be satisfied. If I didn't get a public apology I would be all over the Prime Minster like a rash, with a lawsuit for libel, wrongful arrest and defamation of character. Come on Mr Prime Minister, do what you would expect others to do for you, if the shoe was on the other foot
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 6 hours ago
People at NGO's do not work for free. Stop being ridiculous.
A portion of the funds they take in is designed to go to administrative fees. The only difference between them and a regular business is they the salaries should not be be mega mogul salaries and any money they raise should go to support shortfalls in reasonable administrative fees or charity work there's no piling up of profits for personal or investor benefit.
birdiestrachan 2 days, 14 hours ago
NGOs. DO THEY RECEIVE LARGE SALARIES
Sickened 2 days, 14 hours ago
This administration has been a disgrace from Day 2. A huge and public apology needs to be made in order to give Bahamians peace of mind that they too can volunteer and organize to do great deeds after and during a horrible event. As it stands now the public is scared to organize anything because of Brave and his snake tongue. Whoever has been guiding Brave during this term does not have good intentions for Brave. They have undermined him and lead him down the path of evil from the start.
birdiestrachan 2 days, 14 hours ago
Frank Smith was arrested. Shane gibson was shackled. Are they less. Remember smith who was arrested for removing his own equipment.??
realfreethinker 2 days, 10 hours ago
They were arrested because they were accused of crimes. The friendly judicial system here released them
tetelestai 1 day, 11 hours ago
They were "accused" based on political affiliation. For all your nonsense about being a "freethinker" you seem still stuck in a Nelson Mandela-type jail.
birdiestrachan 2 days, 7 hours ago
Ask the woman if she received a salary and how much ?? Also it appears there was money from the program in certain folks account. Facts
TalRussell 2 days, 6 hours ago
Minnis appointed Chair of the National Food Distribution Task Force, Susan Larson, is vindicated after a PLP-premiership selected audit found she didn't crook the popoulaces' purse. --- Let the sister move on. --- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 18 hours ago
No she's not vindicated, but in a different sense. It was her responsibility to ensure the program was run to audit standards and it clearly was not. That would make it easy for some hypothetical worker down in the basement, who Mrs Larson would not know and would never have met or spoken to, to pilfer hundreds of thousands in vouchers and inventory. Because who would catch it? That's the importance of the "controls" that both audits mentioned didnt exist. Ensuring those controls exist is ultimately the responsibility of Mrs Larson
birdiestrachan 2 days, 6 hours ago
Doc take a break Mr Frank Smith and Shane Gibson were under your watch remember shackled gibson.all I am saying is be fair to all human beings But I still would like the woman to state if she received a salary. JUST ASKING ?
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 18 hours ago
NGO staff are like staff at any organization. They get paid. The more seniority you have, the higher the salary. What is wrong with your brain?
NGO staff cannot possibly do all the work that there is to do, so they rely heavily on a large "volunteer workforce". Volunteers do not get paid. Some volunteers work regular jobs and donate time in off hours, so their income comes from elsewhere. Some volunteers are super wealthy, they have time, they dont need the money. Some volunteers are retired or students, they dont work and they do it for the love of it.
Mrs Larson was not a volunteer (as far as I know) therefore entitled to a salary at the senior management level
TalRussell 2 days, 6 hours ago
---- @ComradeBirdie, video is a reminder that we are but a Hurricane away from recalling in to service Comrade "Sister" Susan Larson -- Pray she will answer our call. --- Nassau 's flooding was a sneezer flood waters wakeup. --- Yes? ----
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6CLJLl…
Socrates 1 day, 15 hours ago
this affair validated a few things 1. no good deed goes unpunished 2. in future, the alreafy short list of volunteers will be shorter. 3. in this bahamaland, no opportunity to cast aspersions on the integrity of another is missed.
TalRussell 1 day, 13 hours ago
Be interesting to hear what Comrade "Sister" Susan Larson would be ready to jump in to say of the current PLP administration, to date, carrying out their expansion of the National School Food Program, which aims to provide meals to pre-primary and primary school children of every out island, cay, town and settlement. -- Yes?
observer2 17 hours, 56 minutes ago
Susan and her NGO averted tens of thousands of Bahamians from starving to death during Covid. I know I donated as well. Then she was physically arrested her for theft and held in custody for 24 hours. 5 years later on the eve of Hurricane 🌀 Melissa the audit in a timely and mysteriously manner is suddenly tabled in parliament with no wrongdoing found and confirming that task force of NGOs and Government partnership achieved its objective and averted a national crisis.
We are now looking for NGO’s to assist the government in the aftermath of Melissa … any volunteers 🥺
Let’s focus on Cooked Island, Aklines, Mayaguana and Ragged Island which are directly in the path of Melissa.
If we can send a 737 to Jamaica why can’t we evacuate these islands which may be submerged like Abaco and Grand Bahamas during Dorian.
observer2 17 hours, 14 minutes ago
I find little sympathy for what happened to Susan in the public domain and a heavy focus on the theft of food supplies which surely did happen. However there were Bahamian that were starving during Covid.
As Christians we are reminded of Christ's Parable of the Sower where most of the seeds were wasted but one out of four did fall upon fertile ground. What would have happened of the Sower did not plant at all because of the possibility that birds were going to steal the seeds? With no food the people would starve.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 21 minutes ago
There is no need for ngos to distribute food. They are paid Doc minnis could have used the red cross churches and most importantly those who walk and talk with person in need every day like bishop Rolle and others not those who live behind gates and do not and can not hear the cries of the power.
TalRussell 7 hours, 53 minutes ago
@ComradeBirdie, you better not be the "dead on arrival" message which plps, will take islands, cays towns and settlements-hopping, come official general election campaigning time. --- Yes?
Sign in to comment
OpenID