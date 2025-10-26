Melissa expected to hit Bahamas by midweek

HURRICANE Melissa has rapidly strengthened into a powerful Category Four storm and is expected to impact the southern Bahamas by midweek.

As of 8am yesterday, Melissa was located about 130 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds near 100mph. According to the latest forecast from Tribune First Alert Weather and Tomorrow.io., the storm has undergone “extreme rapid intensification,” gaining 50 knots in the past 24 hours, and is forecast to reach Category Five strength by Monday before making landfall in Jamaica late Monday or early Tuesday.

After crossing Jamaica, Melissa is expected to move across southeastern Cuba Tuesday night and pass through the southern Bahamas on Wednesday as a major hurricane. The islands most at risk include Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Cat Island and San Salvador, where forecasters predict hurricane-force gusts and the potential for significant storm surge.

Heavy rainfall is also expected, with three to ten inches possible from Exuma to Inagua, raising the risk of flooding and flash flooding in low-lying areas. Winds could reach 75mph or higher in the southern islands by early Wednesday, easing by Thursday.

While the most severe weather is projected to remain well to the south, Nassau and the northwest Bahamas could still experience occasional showers and breezy conditions, with wind gusts up to 25mph through Thursday.

Authorities are urging residents in the southern and southeastern islands to monitor updates and prepare for possible hurricane conditions beginning late Tuesday.

Melissa is forecast to accelerate toward the northeast later in the week as it interacts with a trough moving off the southeastern United States.