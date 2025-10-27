'Move to action if storm shifts'

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS and local officials across the southern Bahamas voiced readiness, strain and anxiety ahead of Hurricane Melissa, as an atmospheric scientist urged a shift from “monitor” to “action” if the storm turns north sooner than expected.

Dr Roelof Bruintjes, of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said the southern islands must stay alert. “The southern Bahamas definitely have to be in monitor mode and make preliminary preparations,” he said yesterday. “Once we know exactly when it starts its northern track, we may have to be in action mode for the southern Bahamas.”

Explaining the storm’s behaviour, he said hurricanes are “basically a heat engine” that weaken over land. “As soon as it goes over land, it sort of disrupts the rotation and it loses its heat source that it can bolt on, because mountains, oftentimes, the winds interact with the mountains and they may be disrupted,” he said. “Jamaica is really going to take a big impact, but it’s basically losing its heat source.”

He said high pressure had slowed the system. “There was a high pressure to the north which kept it in the Caribbean,” he said. “When the fronts move through, they’ll pick it up and move it northwards. It tries to find a path of the least resistance.” He added: “At the moment, yes, we should be in monitor mode, but we may have to be in action mode for the southern Bahamas once we know exactly when it’s going to start a more northern track."

In Mayaguana, chief councillor Vincent Murphy said preparations would be wrapped up by Monday afternoon. “We are supposed to do most of our preparation tomorrow,” he said. He said shelters at St James Baptist Church in Abraham’s Bay, Mayaguana Comprehensive School in Pirate’s Well, and the Betsy Bay Community Centre were “ready for entrance”.

On Crooked Island, resident Kirkwood McKinney Sr said the outage from the island’s failed generator had left people relying on small units. “I was told moments ago that a boat has left Nassau with a new generator,” he said. He criticised the lack of backup capacity as “gross negligence on the part of the management of BPL,” and said he would not evacuate. “I wouldn’t leave Crooked Island for love, nor money,” he said. The trauma of Joaquin, he said, still lingers, adding: “Especially the persons who were traumatised from Joaquin and then if they hear about a hurricane, it’s like sitting on pins.”

In Acklins, PLP branch chairman Henry Rolle said an emergency meeting would determine evacuations. “I know there should be some evacuation tomorrow,” he said. “We’re going to move some people out, they’re doing some counts.” He said communities including Salina Point, Lovely Bay and Chester's would likely be cleared, adding residents would comply. He said the island lacks a proper hurricane shelter and he has been urging the government to build one.



