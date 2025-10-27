PM: By-election is not a test of my leadership

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the upcoming Golden Isles by-election is not a test of his leadership but a chance to reaffirm his government’s progress since taking office.

He insisted the by-election is not a referendum on his administration. “I don’t see it as that,” he said. “I see it as us making progress and ensuring that progress continues by filling the vacancy that was left by a PLP.”

“Securing the seat confirms the progress we’re making and continuing to make, and that is why it matters,” Mr Davis said while leading a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) canvass in the constituency on Saturday.

Asked about concern that state resources will be used to sway the outcome, he replied: “Those are views expressed by persons, and I don’t want to interfere with their view.”

The by-election, triggered by the death of PLP MP Vaughn Miller, will decide whether the governing party keeps control of Golden Isles or cedes it to the Free National Movement (FNM) or someone else. With less than a month to go, all three parties have stepped up campaigning in the working- and middle-class constituency, which stretches from Carmichael Road to Adelaide.

Mr Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and PLP candidate Darron Pickstock led Saturday’s “Protecting Progress” canvass, joined by Cabinet ministers and volunteers promoting the party’s record on economic recovery and social programmes.

Mr Davis told supporters the election is about safeguarding the government’s achievements, citing the VAT reduction, the school breakfast programme and small business support. He described Mr Pickstock, a lawyer and Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation executive, as a disciplined candidate committed to “continuing the work started by the late Vaughn Miller”.

Mr Pickstock said his campaign will focus on rebuilding community trust and ensuring that economic and social progress reaches residents. He urged supporters to remain active in the coming weeks, saying every conversation “helps keep the momentum of progress alive”.

Meanwhile, the FNM’s “Boots on the Ground” campaign saw Leader Michael Pintard and Golden Isles candidate Brian Brown meet residents on Saturday, promising responsible leadership and greater accountability.

Although the FNM has yet to officially say whether it will run in the by-election, Mr Brown, a community advocate and business professional, is promoting a platform of restoring trust in government, improving infrastructure and easing the cost of living.

COI candidate Brian Rolle has also been canvassing the area, calling for a “new political direction” and promoting his party’s message of accountability, fairness and people-centred governance.

The by-election, the second under the Davis administration, is being closely watched as a measure of public confidence near the end of the term.



