PM orders mandatory evacuation for Southeast Bahamas as Hurricane Melissa nears

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of the southeast Bahamas as Hurricane Melissa is forecast to affect the region by early Tuesday morning.

The government confirmed on Monday that transportation will be provided for all evacuees, who will be relocated to New Providence, where shelters and family support have been arranged. The evacuation applies to Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Mayaguana, and Ragged Island, with priority given to the sick, elderly, and children, followed by able-bodied residents.

The Disaster Risk Management (Evacuation – Southeast Bahamas) Order, 2025, was issued under section 56 of the Disaster Risk Management Act 2022. The order came into effect on October 27, 2025, and will remain active until November 1, 2025, or until it is lifted by public notice.