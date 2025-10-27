United in tribute to Vaughn Miller

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

DOZENS of relatives, friends, church leaders, and public officials gathered at Bahamas Faith Ministries International on Friday to celebrate the life of Vaughn Miller, the late Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources and MP for Golden Isles.

Mr Miller, who died late last month, was remembered as a man of deep faith and quiet strength, a devoted husband, father, pastor, and public servant who spent his life uplifting others and protecting the country’s natural beauty.

The service drew a wide cross-section of national leaders, including Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and members of his Cabinet, former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, members of the judiciary, and other dignitaries.

The state-recognised funeral featured musical tributes from Clint Watson and the gospel group Shaback, whose stirring performances filled the sanctuary with comfort and praise. A video presentation traced Mr Miller’s journey through his early years, his pastoral ministry, broadcasting career, and environmental advocacy.

Mr Davis shared that he received a letter of condolence from King Charles III, who described Mr Miller as a man of integrity guided by faith and values. The King praised his lifelong dedication to improving the lives of Bahamians and said his passion for the environment would continue to inspire the nation’s future.

Mr Davis described Mr Miller as a man of calm conviction who led with courage and conscience, recalling his principled stand during the 2018 Value Added Tax debate. Although he knew the political cost of opposing the measure, Mr Davis said: "Mr Miller believed silence would cost him more."

The prime minister added that Mr Miller’s leadership was rooted in compassion and service. He viewed policies, Mr Davis said, not as abstractions but as promises to real people, and saw leadership as lightening burdens, not adding to them.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard described Mr Miller as a patriot who used every platform — from the pulpit to Parliament — to serve his country. Long before entering politics, he said, Mr Miller was guided by a servant’s heart and a strong sense of social and economic justice.

Mr Pintard said Mr Miller’s life was grounded in faith and family, and that his friendships often transcended party lines. He understood, Mr Pintard added, that no political party held a monopoly on virtue, and that his loyalty was always to the Bahamian people.

Environmental advocate Prescott Smith, president of the Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association, also paid tribute, praising Mr Miller’s commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development.

Bishop Delton Fernander delivered a rousing sermon that brought mourners to their feet, urging them to honour Mr Miller’s legacy through service and faith.

Throughout the service, speakers painted a portrait of a man who lived with purpose and conviction — a pastor, broadcaster, and environmental leader devoted to stewardship and national progress.

Mr Davis said Mr Miller envisioned a Commonwealth true to its name — one where wealth was shared for the common good.

Mr Miller is survived by his wife, Cassandra Miller, their son, and extended family.



