Woman to be charged after viral video

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN who was filmed slamming, kicking, and stomping on her crying son is expected to be arraigned in court today, police said yesterday, after the shocking video ignited outrage across social media.

The clips, posted to Facebook over the weekend, show the woman violently attacking a small boy believed to be her son. In one scene, she throws him to the ground as he sobs in pain. In another, she drags him by the hair, bangs his face into a door, and later stomps on his head.

The woman, who appears to be of slim build, is also seen picking up a rock and appearing to threaten the person filming, while a man’s voice can be heard in the background.

The disturbing footage spread rapidly online, amassing more than 1,000 shares and thousands of comments within hours. Viewers described it as “sickening” and “unbearable to watch”, demanding her arrest and calling for tougher penalties for child abuse.

Police said the woman was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court today.

They said the investigation is continuing and declined to provide further details.