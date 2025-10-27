Woman to be charged after viral video

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
A WOMAN who was filmed slamming, kicking, and stomping on her crying son is expected to be arraigned in court today, police said yesterday, after the shocking video ignited outrage across social media.
The clips, posted to Facebook over the weekend, show the woman violently attacking a small boy believed to be her son. In one scene, she throws him to the ground as he sobs in pain. In another, she drags him by the hair, bangs his face into a door, and later stomps on his head.
The woman, who appears to be of slim build, is also seen picking up a rock and appearing to threaten the person filming, while a man’s voice can be heard in the background.
The disturbing footage spread rapidly online, amassing more than 1,000 shares and thousands of comments within hours. Viewers described it as “sickening” and “unbearable to watch”, demanding her arrest and calling for tougher penalties for child abuse.
Police said the woman was arrested and charged and is due to appear in court today.
They said the investigation is continuing and declined to provide further details.
Comments
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Sorry for the children with crazy parents. If the father has sense step up. And take care of the child
ThisIsOurs 49 minutes ago
A psychiatrist would have to determine if she is "mentally ill".
But the description here sounds like a person with zero power in their life. The only outlet for the anger brewing in the internal volcano, caused by that sense of helplessness is the attacking the equally powerless and less so. It's why men attack women and not big burly men who are stronger than them, packs on jobsites/at school attack single individuals and not groups, people in the armed forces attack citizens and not the senior officer and parents attack helpless children.
Baha10 47 minutes ago
Agreed … sad reality of what certain unfortunate Children have to endure at the hands of “supposed” Parents responsible for their upbringing.
joeblow 27 minutes ago
... sad that the person filming didn't try to help! But it is good that they have it on video. Just because people can have children doesn't mean they should!
Sign in to comment
OpenID