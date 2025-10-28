A cry in the bushes

EDITOR, The Tribune.





This morning, a newborn baby boy was found all alone in the bushes of our capital. He was still attached to his umbilical cord, fragile, and crying out for help. By God’s grace, a Good Samaritan familiar to me named Mr Gaitor heard the cry, followed the sound, and found the child. While trying to contact the authorities, Mr Gaitor prayed over the baby and declared life into the atmosphere. His kindness and courage helped save a precious infant. For that, we owe him our deepest gratitude.

Today’s story brings to mind another baby from long ago. The Old Testament tells of Moses who was left among the reeds with God, and his sister, watching over him. Pharaoh’s daughter became the vessel through whom God’s plan was set in motion, simply because she was present, compassionate, and willing to act. In much the same way, I believe God has a purpose for this little boy and protected him as he lay there waiting to be discovered by Mr. Gaitor, who was attentive and ready to respond. God still places people in the right place at the right time to carry out His divine purpose.

As we thank God for this baby’s life, we must also remember his mother. She is likely broken right now, physically, emotionally, and mentally. We do not know her story or her pain. What we do know is that she needs help, not hatred or condemnation.

Too often, our instinct as a society is to judge. Regrettably, when we rush to criticise, we make it harder for people, especially young or frightened mothers, to come forward and ask for help.

We say we are a Christian nation. If that is true, then we must live out our faith by showing grace, not gossiping. Scripture reminds us to stop focusing on the speck in someone else’s eye when there is a plank in our own. So let’s all walk a day in another person’s shoes, carrying their burdens, instead of pointing fingers.

To any mother who feels overwhelmed, please know there are people who care. The Bahamas Godparent Center is one such place. It offers counselling, support, and safe options for those who feel unprepared for parenthood. If you are in crisis, have the baby, and then get the baby to safety. There is always a better way.

As a country, we must do more to strengthen the systems that support our mothers before despair drives them to desperate choices. We need stronger social services, more accessible counselling, and a foster care system that ensures every child has a loving home when parents cannot provide one.

To the little boy whose cry was heard this morning, may your life be a testimony that it is not where we start, but where we finish. I look forward to the day when your story is told, not as a tragedy, but as a triumph. May you grow into a strong, kind, law-abiding citizen and a proud contributor to our great Commonwealth, as you live out God’s plan and purpose for your life.

Today, a cry was heard. A baby was saved. And maybe, just maybe, God is reminding us that every life holds sacred purpose. That the true strength of a nation is not found in its GDP or global standing, but in how it responds to the quiet cries of its citizens and residents, from its infants to the elderly. The cries that echo from bushes, doorsteps, hospital rooms, and broken hearts.

May we be the kind of people who hear those cries, and answer them with urgency.





Senator Maxine Seymour

Shadow Minister, Social Services, Information and Broadcasting

October 27, 2025.