Lessons in Fernander being appointed

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I write as a concerned Bahamian who believes public office must be earned by record and reputation, not rewarded by proximity to power. The government’s decision to appoint former Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander as Consul General to Toronto is not a routine posting. It is a signal. And the signal is troubling.

Mr Fernander’s tenure as Commissioner was marked by instability and eroded confidence. During that period, a senior officer, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, was arrested in the United States and indicted for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. Fourteen officers reportedly failed to appear for serious criminal matters, exposing breakdowns in command, communication, and accountability. Residents also raised concerns about alleged sexual misconduct by officers and how such complaints were handled. These events did not occur in isolation. They reflected a system that tolerated impunity and blurred the lines between professional policing and political convenience.

A foreign posting carries more than ceremonial weight. A Consul General protects Bahamian citizens abroad, promotes trade and investment, and represents our national values. That role demands unimpeachable judgment, clean governance practice, and the confidence of the public.

Elevating a former Commissioner whose leadership coincided with such failures sends the wrong message at home and overseas. It tells victims who sought justice that accountability is optional. It tells honest officers who risk their lives that standards are flexible. It tells young Bahamians that merit can be bypassed.

Defenders will say the appointment is lawful and that the former Commissioner has served the country for many years. Service deserves respect. But respect for service does not erase the need for scrutiny, especially when the portfolio is diplomatic and the stakes include our international credibility.

We need to reset how these decisions are made. Publish clear selection criteria for diplomatic posts. Require independent vetting of nominees, including ethics checks and performance reviews. Table the nominee’s résumé, accomplishments, and any relevant findings in Parliament, then submit to a public hearing. Set measurable objectives for each Consul General, with annual reporting that the public can read and judge. This is normal in mature democracies. It should be normal here.

This moment is an inflection point. We can continue to treat senior appointments as political favors, or we can insist on transparent, merit-based selections that rebuild trust. The choice will shape how partners view us, how investors assess risk, and how citizens measure the sincerity of every pledge to clean up governance.

Bahamians are not asking for perfection. We are asking for standards. We are asking our leaders to match words with actions, and to show that integrity is not negotiable. Reverse this appointment or defend it in the open, with facts and metrics, not talking points. Either way, set a precedent that the public can respect.

We deserve no less.

RYAN THOMPSON

Nassau,

October 26, 2025.