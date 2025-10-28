Man accused of killing pregnant woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



A 31-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of the murder of Lauren Saunders, a pregnant mother whose decomposing body was found last week.

Prosecutors allege that Reuben Cartwright Jr killed Saunders, 30, on October 19 in New Providence.

Her death shocked the nation and left many reeling from the brutality of a crime against a young mother of two.

Ms Saunders was reported missing by relatives at 11.30pm on October 19. The silver Jeep she had been driving was later found abandoned off Coral Harbour Road with a flat tyre. Her handbag, shoes, and other personal items were found inside the vehicle, according to police and family members.

Police found the victim’s body, which was decomposing, last Wednesday in a bushy area off Munnings Road after days of extensive searching.

Members of both the victim’s and the accused’s families were present in the packed courtroom yesterday morning as tension filled the air.

Cartwright was not required to enter a plea when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the service of his voluntary bill of indictment on January 22, 2026.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the matter, while Ian Cargill represented the accused.