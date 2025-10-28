0

Man found dead in alleged suicide

The lifeless body of a man suspected to have suffocated from hanging was found at a home in Garden Hills on October 28, 2025.

Police have launched an investigation into a suspected suicide after the lifeless body of a man was found at a home in Garden Hills early Tuesday morning.

It was an emotional scene as loved ones gathered at the residence on Chenille Street, off Soldier Road. 

Inspector Gerard Culmer said police were contacted by a family member, who found the victim "in a state as a result of hanging", sometime around 6.30am. 

Emergency medical services reportedly attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Comments

birdiestrachan 3 hours, 25 minutes ago

Sorry for your loss. Only God knows and understands

TalRussell 53 minutes ago

Yes, Tabloid vs. once reputable press: --- When not even with winds reached 180 mph likely heading Bahamas way, hasn't stopped the Tribune's super market check-out tabloid uncensored shows Undertakers carting away the body and all photographic reporting Suicides'. --- Shout-out Tribune (plp candidate) president.

