Mother charged with child cruelty after viral video

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old mother was remanded to prison yesterday on a charge of child cruelty after a video showing her violently beating her daughter went viral on social media last weekend.

The woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, is accused of causing physical harm to her seven-year-old daughter during a beating on October 24 in New Providence.

Videos posted to Facebook showed the woman attacking the child. In one clip, she throws her to the ground as the girl cries in pain. In another, she drags her by the hair, bangs her face into a door, and later stomps on her head.

Authorities said the child is now in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

The defendant appeared composed during her arraignment and pleaded not guilty to a charge of cruelty to children before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

Prosecutor Inspector Wilkinson objected to bail, arguing that the defendant was not a suitable candidate due to the violent nature of the alleged offence and the disturbing footage circulating online.

Bail was denied, and the woman was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her trial, set for January 21, 2026.