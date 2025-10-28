Murder victim joked with family how he enjoyed life

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MEKHI Taylor, 20, one of two men killed over the weekend, often joked with his family that if anything ever happened to him, at least he had enjoyed his life.

His older sister, K’nelle Taylor, said those were words he often repeated, especially to his older brothers who cautioned him about his frequent partying.

“From he turned 18, he just was into party and a good time,” she said, “and whenever we tell him about it, he always just a crack joke bout at least he had fun, if something was to happen to him, he’d say, ‘at least I had fun’.”

Taylor, a beach attendant, was gunned down early Saturday while standing with a group of people in a parking lot on University Drive. Police said a Japanese vehicle pulled up before 2am and its occupants opened fire.

His family believes he was not the intended target, but was caught up in the crossfire.

“He never bothered. He was never into no gang violence,” his sister said, describing him as a hustler. “He could’ve gone into any area with his head held high.”

Ms Taylor said hours before the shooting, her brother had dinner at Carnivale Bahamas with his younger brother and friends. After dropping off a neighbour, he returned home briefly before heading out again, promising to come back, which he never did.

“I was sleeping and my other younger brother, he wake me up and say Mekhi get shoot,” she said.

“I barely even made it to the hospital. I had to stop by my grammy house because my belly just break down on me.”

She said the two shared a close bond.

In a statement released over the weekend, Taylor's workplace, The Blue Zone Experience, described him as a hard-working, respectful man — an irreplaceable asset to the business.

“For those who had a chance encounter with Mekhi they knew that he was a one of a kind soul that made the day better,” the company said. “He will forever be in our hearts and eternally miss but we are also grateful for his life.”

Taylor’s death was one of two fatal incidents over the weekend.

The second victim was identified by friends as 25-year-old Philip Lockhart, a twin and restaurant server. He was killed following a brawl at Arawak Cay Sunday morning.

His best friend of 16 years, Iranique expressed shock and grief over the loss.

“Philip was an extraordinary person, one of the most caring persons I’ve eveyrcame across in my entire life,” she told The Tribune yesterday. "If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have gotten through many of my heartbreaks. He was my shoulder to cry on, my best friend, my diary.”

Police have detained a 29-year-old man in connection with his death.

The latest homicides bring the country’s murder count to 70 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.



