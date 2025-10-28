Newborn baby alive after being found in bushes

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A NEWBORN baby boy, umbilical cord still attached and body hunched over, was found crying in bushes off Marshall Road yesterday morning as rain began to pour down, prompting a police investigation.

Police said they were alerted to the scene shortly after 9am by a passerby who heard the cries. That passerby, Acharro Gaitor, told ZNS News he was in the area when he discovered the infant.

“I started praying,” he said. “That’s the first thing I started doing, and my prayer is that child will live and represent the kingdom of God.”

Emergency medical services were called and transported the baby to hospital. Police later confirmed that he was in good health.

Chief Superintendent Darron Nixon, officer in charge of the Carmichael police station, urged the baby’s mother to come forward, saying there are many resources available for women in crisis.

“Mothers should not have to endure this kind of trauma,” he said. “It is a trauma situation, and she needs to know that there is help for this, and we're not blaming her, and we hope that she would come forward to us and let us know that it is her child. The child is still alive, and there's help for this situation.”



