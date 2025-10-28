Pickstock promises 10-point plan for Golden Isles

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party candidate Darren Pickstock has promised a ten-point plan for Golden Isles centred on road repairs, better drainage, improved bus service, and community initiatives such as Read Across Golden Isles, Project Fresh, and the Stay in the Game sports programme.

His announcement comes as the Free National Movement has still yet to say whether it will contest the by-election.

Unveiling his platform at the PLP’s Southwest Link Up rally on Monday night, Mr Pickstock said his campaign will focus on infrastructure and security, education and training, ownership and empowerment, health and mental wellness, and youth and community development.

The rally, held at Golden Gates Assembly Park, drew hundreds of supporters and several Cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who both urged voters to return the PLP’s candidate in the November 24 by-election.

Mr Cooper called Mr Pickstock the right choice for the moment, saying his experience in law, business, and public service shows he can deliver. Mr Davis said the BAIC chairman’s quiet diligence makes him the kind of representative Golden Isles needs, warning that the by-election is a choice between continuing progress or turning back.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville and Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle also addressed the crowd, highlighting the government’s accomplishments in healthcare and labour. Dr Darville spoke about the reopening of the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and plans for new urgent care clinics, while Mrs Glover-Rolle said public servants will see salary increases by Christmas.

The Golden Isles seat became vacant after the death of former MP Vaughn Miller earlier this year. Mr Pickstock said he hopes to continue Mr Miller’s legacy of community involvement and pledged to be an accessible and active representative if elected.