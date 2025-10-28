Pickstock resigns from Senate

Senator Darron A. Pickstock has resigned from the Senate, effective immediately, less than a week after being ratified as the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming Golden Isles by-election.

In a letter dated October 28, 2025, addressed to Senate President LaShell Adderley, Mr Pickstock said his decision followed “much reflection and prayer,” adding that his next chapter will focus on serving “closer to the people.”

“I believe my next chapter is to serve closer to the people, to be on the ground working with families, small businesses, and young people who want to see change that they can touch and feel,” the letter read.

The by-election for Golden Isles is set for November 24, following the death of former MP Vaughn Miller.

In his resignation letter, Mr Pickstock described his time in the Senate as one of the “greatest honors” of his life and thanked Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis for his confidence and colleagues for their support.

He also praised Mrs Adderley for her leadership, saying her example of faith and humility had inspired him.

Mr Pickstock reaffirmed his commitment to national development, adding: “I remain committed to building a Bahamas where hard work opens doors, opportunity is within reach, and faith continues to light our path forward.”