Rich businessman evades jail for guns on yacht

A WEALTHY businessman escaped a mandatory prison term for firearm offences and was instead fined $1.4m yesterday after admitting to bringing 14 guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition into The Bahamas aboard his yacht in Bimini last week.

The fine, handed down by Magistrate Lennox Coleby, comes despite a 2021 Court of Appeal ruling that magistrates have no authority to impose non-custodial sentences for firearm-related offences.

A senior attorney, speaking to The Tribune on condition of anonymity, called the outcome “highly irregular and unlawful” but suggested it is likely to stand because it was agreed to by prosecutors as part of a plea deal.

Bahamians with far fewer weapons are routinely imprisoned regardless of the circumstances.

James Finkl, the 62-year-old former head of the US-based Finkl Steel, one of the world’s largest steel companies, was arrested after police searched his 126-foot pleasure craft, Odin, docked at Mega Marina Resorts World Bimini around 12.15pm on October 12.

Although Finkl initially told officers he had only two guns in a safe, authorities found eight weapons inside, along with ammunition. A second cache of firearms was later discovered in a closet on the vessel.

In total, police recovered three .380 pistols, three .40 pistols, an AR-15 300 rifle, an SR-556 rifle, a Remington bolt-action rifle, two .45 pistols, a 9mm pistol, a 5.7 pistol, and a 12-gauge shotgun. They also seized 206 .223 rounds, 205 .45 rounds, 197 5.7 rounds, 52 .40 rounds, 188 .300 rounds, 46 .380 rounds, 33 9mm rounds, 20 shotgun shells, seven .308 rounds, one .32-20 round, one .50 round, one 1.50 round, one 1mm round, 13 5.56x45 magazines, seven .380 magazines, six 9mm magazines, five .45 magazines, three .40 magazines, and one 5.7 magazine.

As part of a plea agreement, Finkl pleaded guilty to 27 firearm-related charges before Magistrate Lennox Coleby. These included four counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to supply, seven counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, one count of possession of an unlicensed shotgun, seven counts of possession of ammunition, and six counts of possession of a component part of a firearm.

Defence attorney Parkco Deal said his client is a frequent visitor to The Bahamas and a firearm enthusiast who donates to charity and works as a stock trader. He said Finkl is now retired as the former owner of Finkl Steel.

Mr Deal told the court that Finkl suffers from several medical conditions, including severe memory loss and nerve disease, and has a metal plate at the back of his skull following an accident. He said his client receives stem cell treatments and wants to “set things right and move on.”

Finkl was ordered to pay a fine of $1,449,100 or face six years in prison. Upon payment, his vessel will be returned, and he has been advised to leave the country once the fine is settled.

Tavarrie Smith represented the accused, while Chief Superintendent Lakisia Moss appeared for the prosecution