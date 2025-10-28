Two accused of Robinson Road murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



TWO men were remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of fatally shooting a man near Early Bird Foodstore on Robinson Road earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that Dieuson Tomas, 28, and Ravanno Lightbourne, 36, shot and killed Kenrick Pratt around 4.30pm on October 19.

After the shooting, Pratt reportedly crashed his car into another vehicle on Robinson Road near Third Street. Emergency medical services later arrived and found no signs of life.

The accused were not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Their case will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

They were informed of their right to apply for bail through the higher court and will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBIs are served on January 22, 2026.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the matter.



