Bail granted in scam case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



TWO men were granted bail yesterday after they were accused of failing to reimburse a man in a financial scheme earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege that Peter Meadows, 67, and Mario Meadows, 63, recruited Lincoln Stubbs into the Creator’s Alliance on March 16.

They allegedly failed to provide a return on Stubbs’ investment within the agreed timeframe.

Authorities identified the Creator’s Alliance as a fraudulent pyramid scheme in April.

The Meadows brothers pleaded not guilty to a charge of promoting a financial scheme before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Inspector Cordero Farmington, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail. Each man was granted $3,000 bail and ordered to sign in at Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the 15th of every month.

The defendants are scheduled to return for trial on March 17, 2026.

Levan Johnson and Nathan Smith represented the accused.