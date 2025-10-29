BPL evacuates workers from islands under Melissa threat

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) yesterday said employees have already been evacuated from southern islands poised to be struck by a still-strong Hurricane Melissa after taking measures to safeguard power stations and other equipment.

Pedro Marcello, BPL’s southern region manager, said operations on Long Cay, Acklins, Inagua and Crooked Island have been suspended or adjusted ahead of the storm, with staff evacuated to New Providence for their safety.

“We were able to shut down Long Cay operations as of yesterday morning. Around 7.30am, the only contracted vendor who carries out our operations there, he was taken to Crooked Island and expected to travel to New Providence. In Selena Point, Acklins, at 8am this morning we shut down operations there to allow our only employee there to be evacuated to New Providence based upon the mandatory evacuation,” said Mr Marcello.

“Later on today [yesterday], Inagua operations will also be shut down, but that won’t happen until the last flight is ready to leave Inagua. That flight is expected to receive fuel. Once they've received fuel, BPL will shut down its operations in Inagua, and it’s expected that flight should await our only employee on that island once he has already secured operations. In Crooked Island, that operation will be shut down later today [yesterday] once persons are able to board those flights. Our three employees there, that operation will be shut down.

Mr Marcello also said a new generator installed in Crooked Island earlier this week will be disconnected and relocated to higher ground along with other vehicles and equipment to avoid flood damage.

“The new generator that we just put in there this weekend, that generator is expected to be disconnected and transported to a higher area because the area where the power station is is the subject of flooding, and we're going to take that generator and our vehicles, bucket truck and flat bed truck, to high areas to ensure that they'll be protected, at least from flooding,” he added.

Operations in Acklins and Long Island will remain active until wind speeds reach 40 miles per hour, at which point the power stations will begin controlled shutdowns to safeguard equipment and the electrical grid.

“Acklins operations, which supply consumers from Pompey Bay to Lovely Bay, are expected to remain on until conditions reach around 40 miles per hour. At that point, we will perform a controlled shutdown, followed by an assessment after the storm before restoring supply once the all-clear is given,” said Mr Marcello.

“Long Island operations, the office has been closed as of noon today to allow our employees to travel home, take care of their families, and secure their staff homes. Around 1pm we will begin precautionary maintenance on the grid to mitigate any potential problems during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“Once wind speeds reach approximately 40 miles per hour, we will implement a controlled shutdown at both the Spring Point and Long Island operations. After that, our employees will evacuate, return to their families and, once the all-clear is issued, an assessment will be conducted before restoring supply to consumers as quickly as possible.”



