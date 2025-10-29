DPP defends lack of jail time for rich businessman

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net



DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier yesterday pushed back against criticism over the sentence given to a wealthy businessman convicted of firearm offences, insisting that cases are judged on their individual merits, not on a person’s wealth or nationality.

Her comments came amid public backlash over the case of 62-year-old American James Finkl, the former head of Finkl Steel, one of the world’s largest steel manufacturers, who escaped a mandatory prison sentence after admitting to bringing 14 guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition into The Bahamas aboard his yacht in Bimini last week.

In 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled that magistrates have no authority to impose non-custodial sentences for firearm-related offences.

Asked about this, Mrs Frazier said: “Sentencing is an art. There is no one fixed rule for every case.”

“The defendant in the case being referenced had a number of medical issues which made a custodial sentence difficult and not prudent,” she added. “It's never about Bahamian or non-Bahamian or rich or poor. Each case has to be determined on its own facts and the decision made was the best outcome.”

She noted that mandatory minimum sentences have been abolished and said fines have also been imposed on Bahamians in similar circumstances when warranted.

Although some senior lawyers described Mr Finkl’s sentencing as “highly irregular”, Mrs Frazier said magistrates have the discretion to impose non-custodial sentences when a case warrants it.

She cited a 2022 Court of Appeal ruling in which a 53-year-old diabetic man’s 12-month prison sentence for firearm possession was quashed.

In that Ronald Ralph Moorhead Jr v Commissioner of Police case, the Court of Appeal overturned a one-year prison sentence for an American diabetic man convicted of firearm possession after finding that the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services could not manage his medical condition.

The court substituted a sentence of three days’ imprisonment, ruling that while firearm offences normally require jail time, Moorhead’s case was exceptional. However, the judges stressed that the decision was “unique to its facts” and should not be viewed as a general precedent for other gun offenders, reaffirming that custodial sentences remain the norm for such crimes.