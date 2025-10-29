FNM confirms plan to contest Golden Isles by-election

THE Free National Movement (FNM) has confirmed it will contest the upcoming Golden Isles by-election, ending weeks of speculation over whether the opposition would field a candidate for the November 24 poll.

On the steps of the House of Assembly, FNM leader Michael Pintard claimed the Davis administration abandoned constituents Golden Isles this term and would now rather "buy their vote, than earn their trust". He said residents have made it clear in commentary online that they are "not for sale".

Mr Pintard told reporters that the party has placed their trust in ratified candidate Brian Brown "to deliver".

The confirmation follows the Progressive Liberal Party’s ratification of Darron Pickstock as its candidate for the constituency, which became vacant following the death of MP Vaughn Miller earlier this month.

Nomination Day has been set for October 31, and the by-election will be held on November 24.