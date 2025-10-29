Man jailed for threat

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



A 43-year-old man was sentenced to 12 months in prison for threatening a police officer with a gun on Toote Shop Corner last December.

Davannon Turnquest reversed his earlier position and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear.

He was also charged in the same incident with threats of death, threats of harm, assault, and an additional firearm-related offence.

Prosecutors said Turnquest threatened to kill a woman on December 10, 2024. When officers arrived at a residence around 2pm that day, Turnquest allegedly pointed a gun at Assistant Superintendent of Police G Stubbs and also threatened Assistant Superintendent of Police D Miller.

Although authorities initially claimed officers shot Turnquest in the ankle, Magistrate Coleby later found that he shot himself while climbing a wall to escape police. The magistrate also determined that Turnquest had aimed his weapon at ASP Stubbs.

Turnquest was treated for his injuries while in police custody.

Magistrate Coleby credited him for changing his plea.

His attorney, Ryszard Humes, said Turnquest was remorseful and had not offended since 2002. He said his client wanted to become a productive citizen and appealed for leniency.

Turnquest was sentenced to 12 months in prison from the date of his arraignment on December 13, 2024. Having been on remand since then, he will serve another month and a half.

A female relative wept as the sentence was handed down.

Sergeant 3738 Johnson prosecuted the case.



