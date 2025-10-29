Pickstock resigns from senate ahead of nomination day for by-election

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Darren Pickstock has resigned from the Senate, paving the way for his nomination in the upcoming Golden Isles by-election.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Pickstock said his resignation was driven by “gratitude and conviction,” adding that he now wishes to serve “closer to the people”.

“After much reflection and prayer, I have decided to resign my seat in the Senate, effective immediately,” he said. “I believe my next chapter is to serve closer to the people, to be on the ground working with families, small businesses, and young people who want to see change that they can touch and feel.”

Mr Pickstock, who was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, expressed thanks to the prime minister for his confidence and to his Senate colleagues for their support during his tenure.

He also extended gratitude to Senate President Lashell Adderley, commending her “leadership” and the “grace and faith with which you have guided the affairs of this chamber.”

“Serving as a Senator has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” he said. “It has given me the opportunity to lend my voice to the cause of progress and to witness the dedication of so many who serve this nation.”

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Pickstock said his upbringing shaped his commitment to service. The son of civil servant Esterlyn Pickstock and educator Philip Pickstock, he said his parents instilled in him the values of faith, hard work, and integrity.

“As a student at Government High, I packed bags in the grocery store after school to help my family. Later, I worked as a busboy and a cleaner to pay for my education,” he said. “Through every hardship, I held to one truth: that the God who brought me this far would never fail me.”

Mr Pickstock, who serves as chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), said he remains committed to helping Bahamians build stronger communities and seize opportunities for a better life.

“I remain committed to building a Bahamas where hard work opens doors, opportunity is within reach, and faith continues to light our path forward,” he said.

Nomination Day for the Golden Isles by-election is set for Friday.