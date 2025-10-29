Second chance for man as he admits guilt to grievous harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was given a second chance last week after the family of a pastor’s son forgave him for a brutal 2023 attack on Finlayson Street that left the victim with brain haemorrhaging and life-threatening injuries.

Lamar Miller, 25, pleaded guilty to grievous harm before Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt as part of a plea deal. The charge was reduced from attempted murder, and the jury empanelled to hear the matter was excused.

Prosecutors said Miller grievously injured 39-year-old Timothy Stewart Jr during a party near Finlayson Street on the night of February 11, 2023. Stewart suffered a brain haemorrhage that required major surgery. A doctor later said his injuries were likely to have been fatal.

Miller was ordered to pay $20,000 in compensation or risk a 12-year prison term. He was also placed on two years’ probation, with any breach carrying a two-year sentence.

After sentencing, Miller apologised to the victim, his family, and the court. He paid half of the compensation in court, with the balance due by April 20, 2026.

Miller thanked Justice Pratt for the second chance at life, promising that he would be better and never do anything like this again.

Justice Pratt told him such leniency was rare and urged him to use the opportunity for self-reflection and a fresh start.

According to a statement from Stewart, who could not testify because of his medical condition, he attended the party with a mutual friend of the defendant named Ralph.

He said he had known Miller for about five years because the mother of Miller’s child was Ralph’s daughter. Both men had been drinking.

Stewart said Miller’s daughter was running around, and he picked her up and took her to her grandmother. After the child was taken inside, Miller approached him angrily and punched him in the face. Stewart said he fell on the rocks, and Miller kicked him repeatedly while he was on the ground.

The prosecution said Miller also struck Stewart on the head with a block.

Stewart managed to walk away from the dead-end corner while bleeding heavily. A bystander called an ambulance, and he was taken to the hospital.

As part of his recovery, Stewart underwent extensive physiotherapy and counselling.

The victim’s mother, Sharon Stewart, wrote an impact statement that was read in court by her sister, Albertha Bartlett.

It said Mrs Stewart was still mourning the death of her husband, Rev Dr Timothy Stewart Sr of Bethel Baptist Church, when the ordeal occurred. She said it left her feeling numb and stressed. She added that she did not want to come to court and that she had also survived a home invasion.

However, she chose to forgive the defendant, writing: “The words of my late husband remained etched in my mind. To forgive, just to forgive.”

Mrs Stewart asked that a compensation order be made to assist with her son’s medical expenses.

Audrey Bonamy and Kara Butler-Wight prosecuted the case, while K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.



