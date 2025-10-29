Tears from relatives as man is found hanged

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN believed to be in his early 30s was found dead by family members with a noose around his neck yesterday, in what police suspect was a suicide.

The heartbreaking scene unfolded early yesterday morning at a family home on Chenile Adderley, off East Street, where the victim had been staying. Relatives were seen in the front yard consoling each other as tears streamed down their faces. When the victim’s body was removed from the house, several relatives were heard screaming the name “Miko”, believed to be the victim’s name.

A woman who had to be held down in a chair by family members was heard crying uncontrollably. At one point she painfully screamed, “Miko, why?”

When authorities removed the victim’s body, some relatives were seen emotionally running behind the gurney. Children also broke down in tears as adults tried to stop them from leaving the yard.

Inspector Jerad Culmer, attached to the Public Affairs and Communications Department, said that around 6.30am a family member contacted police after discovering their relative lifeless. Police and emergency medical services responded, but despite efforts to resuscitate the victim, they were unsuccessful. The coroner later confirmed the victim’s death.

Inspector Culmer said the victim’s body was found in a state suggesting he was suffocated from a noose by hanging.

“I just want to make a plea to anybody who is suffering from depression or substance abuse. We want to appeal to try to seek help,” INSP Culmer told reporters.

He further appealed to family members to check on relatives who have expressed thoughts of suicide or shown signs that they are not feeling well. He also encouraged those struggling to reach out to the Bahamas Crisis Centre for assistance.

Insp Culmer said police, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, offer psychiatric evaluations and treatment for the victim’s family.

“Seeing a family member with alleged suicide or symptoms of it or resulting of it, it traumatises you, so that's an image that you will never get out of your head,” he said.

According to The Tribune’s records, this is the 13th suicide in The Bahamas this year.

The previous reported suicide involved a 34-year-old mother of two found hanging in a Rasta Camp off Fire Trail Road on October 9.