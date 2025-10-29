Two new constituencies proposed - with splits in Killarney and West GB and Bimini

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Boundaries Commission is proposing creating two new constituencies ahead of the next general election by dividing Killarney and West Grand Bahama and Bimini, The Tribune understands.

The commission met yesterday to discuss the proposed changes, which are expected to be presented to the prime minister soon.

The Tribune has long reported on the proposed changes for Killarney, which now has over 7,000 registered voters, making it one of the most populated constituencies in the country.

Boundary adjustments for West Grand Bahama and Bimini have also been reported for some time, with sources noting Bimini’s growing population. That constituency now has 6,070 registered voters.

Changes are also expected across several New Providence constituencies, including St Barnabas, Tall Pines, Centreville, and Freetown, which could see polling stations added or reduced.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who sits on the commission, told reporters last month that the body has made “significant progress” analysing boundaries with a focus on ensuring a fairer distribution of voters across constituencies.

While the law does not require a fixed number of voters per constituency, the Constitution mandates that boundaries reflect population size and that clear practical needs justify significant disparities.