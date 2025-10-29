Works staff hit out over tools shortage, unpaid vendor bills

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Ministry of Works employees yesterday complained they are struggling to perform their duties due to a lack of essential tools and unpaid vendor bills that have left them frustrated and over-extended.

Senior Superintendent Angelo Rolle raised concerns during a protest at the Ministry of Works headquarters on JFK Drive, saying the garage section has faced difficulties receiving equipment from vendors because outstanding bills remain unpaid.

“We find out when we go to get a quote, they say we can't even give you a quote because you all didn't pay your bill yet. So the bill is not paid. We can't even get a quote, so we come back. All we do is sit down and wait,” said Mr Rolle.

He added that the ministry has repeatedly failed to provide the tools staff need to complete their work, leaving employees frustrated and forced to rely on their own resources.

“For the fact of us having tools, the Ministry don't supply the tools that we need. Over and over we’ll write up list over list, and they don't send the adequate tools that we need. So we have to use our personal tools,” said Mr Rolle.

He added that the the financial strain of purchasing these tools has been compounded by the delay in the Government implementing a salary increase for line staff civil servants, which has made it difficult for employees to cover these costs out of pocket.

“Its $300 for a tool. So if that tool is broke, then you got to come up with a drill and then now, remember what you getting paid now. They're refusing to give you the money that you're supposed to get. So imagine now you waiting on your money, and now you have to buy this tool, where that would put you,” said Mr Rolle.

Superintendents also criticised changes to parking arrangements at the ministry, saying they are no longer allowed to drive to their work stations at the rear of the property and must walk from the front while carrying their tools.

“We’re not respected as superintendents. We have to walk in the back, whether it’s rain or shine and a lot of us have ailments. So for us to have to walk in the back is not fair,” said Mr Rolle.

Tribune Business reached out to minister of Works and Family Island affairs, Clay Sweeting, for comment but had received no response up to press time.