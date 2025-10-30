$8,000 bail for theft suspect

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



A WOMAN was granted $8,000 bail yesterday after being accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from the Bahama Islands Cooperative Credit Union over three years.

Prosecutors allege that Yvonne Rolle-Hanchell, 31, stole $9,731 from the credit union while employed there between January 1 2021 and October 1 2024.

Hanchell pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing by reason of employment before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail.

As part of her bail conditions, Hanchell must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the last Sunday of every month by 6pm.

Her trial is set for February 25 2026.

Damien White represented the accused.



