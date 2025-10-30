Cooper: We will help Jamaica

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbelll@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is preparing to help Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Speaking at the New Providence Community Centre, where dozens of evacuees from the southern islands have been housed since earlier this week, Mr Cooper said The Bahamas will extend help to Jamaica once the all-clear is given, with Bahamasair expected to play a key role.

“We will be offering some assistance as well for Jamaica, to be determined,” Mr Cooper said. “No doubt Bahamasair will be involved in that effort as well.”

He said the national airline would resume flights to Jamaica to retrieve Bahamian students and assist with post-storm recovery once airports reopen. Future flights, he added, would depend on the state of Jamaica’s infrastructure and utilities.

“There’s no determination yet on the route,” he said. “Bahamasair will consider it on commercial terms, depending on the condition of the airport, the state of travel and utilities.

It’s too soon to say what the future of the route is, but Bahamasair remains committed to regional expansion.”

The deputy prime minister praised Bahamasair staff for their dedication during the evacuation of residents from the southern Bahamas ahead of the hurricane’s arrival.

“If there was ever any doubt as to the value that Bahamasair brings to The Bahamas, we saw it over the last few days,” he said.

“They worked through the night. All shoulders were to the wheel, and they truly

came through for the Bahamian people.”

Mr Cooper also commended the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA) and its partners for their coordination in relocating more than 1,400 residents from Mayaguana, Inagua, Acklins, and Crooked Island to safety in New Providence.

“This has been one of the largest evacuation exercises in the history of The Bahamas,” he said. “They’ve had steady hands on the tiller, operating with little sleep but with great vigilance under very difficult and trying circumstances.”

DRMA managing director Aarone Sargent said evacuees were expected to remain in New Providence until at least Sunday as officials continue monitoring the storm’s movement. Initial damage assessments in affected islands are set to begin today, with decisions on return travel expected by Saturday.

“The evacuations took place over thirty-six hours,” Mr Sargent said. “We had a number of partners that supported our efforts, and we are now focused on finalising our plans for response and recovery.”

He said 78 evacuees were being housed at the New Providence Community Centre, 21 at the Nassau Village Community Centre, and 13 at the Fox Hill Community Centre, with others staying with relatives in private homes outside evacuation zones.

Mr Sargent added that communication with those who remained on the islands was limited as power and water were intentionally shut down before the storm, though Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers had been deployed to secure properties and assist any residents who stayed behind.