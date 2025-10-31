Energy minister hails St Andrew’s solar project as model for sustainability

ST ANDREW’S School has taken a major step toward renewable energy with the commissioning of a new solar power array, a milestone praised by Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis as a model for sustainability and youth leadership.

Speaking at yesterday’s commissioning ceremony, Mrs Coleby-Davis said the initiative represented “not just a technological achievement, but a bold step toward a sustainable future led by the very students who will inherit our world.”

“For over 75 years, St Andrew’s has been a beacon of excellence in education and youth development in The Bahamas,” she said. “Through your actions, St Andrew’s has consistently demonstrated its commitment to Nelson Mandela’s powerful truth that ‘the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.’”

The minister commended Principal Gordon McKenzie, Chairman Franon Wilson, and the school community for embracing renewable energy, noting that the solar panels would serve as both a power source and an educational tool for students.

“These panels are more than just technology—they are a living laboratory for your education and a symbol of your school’s commitment to a better future,” she said. “Just as these panels transform sunlight into power, you have the ability to transform knowledge into action.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis said she was optimistic about the nation’s renewable energy transition, crediting the growing enthusiasm among young people for innovation and sustainability.

“I look forward to seeing many of you leading our nation’s energy transformation in the years to come,” she said.