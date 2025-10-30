Pair admit to ‘intoxicated’ attack on woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



TWO women admitted in court to attacking another woman at a bar last month while she was collecting her pay cheque.

Francilla Bullard, 28, and Victoria Morrison, 27, punched Andrea Anderson in the face during a fight at the “Shhh, Don’t Tell” bar on Faith Avenue North on September 29.

Ms Anderson had gone to the bar to collect her pay cheque when the confrontation began. The defendants allegedly called her crazy and claimed she was a Sandilands patient.

Ms Anderson suffered swelling to the side of her face as a result of the attack.

Both women pleaded guilty to causing harm before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

They apologised for their actions and admitted they had been intoxicated at the time.

Magistrate Serville reprimanded the pair for their irresponsible behaviour but said he would need time to determine the appropriate sentence.

Their police bail was extended until their sentencing on November 14.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.



