PM: We will rebuild after storm in affected islands

As Hurricane Melissa pounded parts of the central and southeast Bahamas yesterday, Prime Minister Philip Davis promised that the government would rebuild and recover affected islands “whatever happens.”

Mr Davis told Parliament that the government stood ready to provide relief once the storm passed. Forecasters said Melissa was expected to exit Bahamian waters early this morning.

“As Bahamians, we know the toll these storms can take. Yet we also know the resilience of our people,” Mr Davis said. “We have prepared for this moment. And one thing is certain: whatever happens, we will rebuild, recover, and rise again.”

Melissa, which weakened to a Category Two hurricane yesterday, lashed the southern islands after devastating Jamaica and Cuba earlier in the week.

Mr Davis extended solidarity to both nations, saying: “We extend our solidarity to them in their time of need, just as they stood with us in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.”

He said the storm was a stark reminder that climate change is a present and pressing threat and pledged to continue advocating for climate justice and fair financing for small island states.

The hurricane prompted one of the largest evacuations in recent Bahamian history, with 1,485 residents relocated before flights were suspended.

Some evacuees reported long waits, limited access to terminals, and poor communication, but Minister of Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy said the process succeeded in relocating all who wished to leave.

“It required discipline, coordination, and bravery,” Mr Lundy said, adding that shelters were stocked and staffed and that communication systems remained active.



