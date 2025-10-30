Residents back plan to split constituency in West GB and Bimini

By DENISE MAYCOCK

RESIDENTS of Bimini and West Grand Bahama say the Constituency Commission’s plan to divide their constituency is long overdue, arguing it would finally give both islands fairer political representation.

The Tribune understands the commission is recommending two new constituencies ahead of the next general election, by dividing Killarney and West Grand Bahama and Bimini. The proposal is expected to be presented to the Prime Minister soon.

The current West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat has more than 6,000 registered voters and has been criticised for pairing two islands with distinct challenges and priorities. The constituencies were merged after the 1997 general election when FNM candidate David Wallace became the MP for the combined seat.

Many in Bimini feel their island has been sidelined, with resources and political attention centred on Grand Bahama.

“Yes, I think Bimini needs to be controlled in Bimini — not with West Grand Bahama — because most of the interests and attention always go on West Grand Bahama,” said resident Lorrick Roberts.

He said Bimini contributes significantly to the Treasury but receives little in return. He also pointed to stalled airport upgrades and sharp fee increases that have hurt the island’s tourism sector.

“The government went up on the boat fees by 300 to 400 percent. Some American visitors turned back when they heard the cost. I had a group of 40 booked, and when they heard the price jump from $300 to $1,800, they said, ‘Let’s go to Key West instead,’” he said.

Oral Ellis, another resident, said splitting the constituency would give Bimini a stronger political voice and argued that pairing the island with the Berry Islands would make more sense than remaining attached to West Grand Bahama.

“If Bimini had a seat with the Berry Islands, that would give us a fairer balance,” he said.

James Vega, of West Grand Bahama, agreed that one MP cannot fairly serve two islands.

“When you have to cross borders, it’s hard. Both places can’t get a fair shake from one MP,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, a member of the Boundaries Commission, recently said the body has made “significant progress” in ensuring equity among constituencies.

If approved, the move would restore Bimini’s former status as a separate constituency — something many residents say should have happened years ago.



