Riding out the storm

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net



RESIDENTS across the Central and Southeast Bahamas spent yesterday riding out Hurricane Melissa, which swept through the islands with heavy rain, powerful winds, and the threat of severe flooding.

By mid-afternoon yesterday, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology had issued Alert #24 for Hurricane Melissa, warning of damaging winds, storm surge, and rainfall of up to ten inches. The Category Two system, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, was moving northeast at 15 miles per hour near the Crooked Island Passage, affecting Ragged Island, Long Island, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

The storm’s core passed about 25 miles east-southeast of Duncan Town, Ragged Island, and 60 miles south-southwest of South Long Island, bringing hurricane conditions to several islands before nightfall.

On Long Island, residents reported worsening conditions as gusts reached tropical-storm strength.

Ann Cartwright, who lives in Gray’s, said the island had already lost power but remained calm. “It’s overcast and we getting maybe 30-something miles an hour wind. The power is off, I think the water still on, the water was off earlier today, but for now everything is fine,” she said.

Jill Smith, of Stella Maris, said the area faced repeated power cuts and deteriorating weather. “Power was off from 9am — just came on two mins ago,” she said. “Weather is rapidly deteriorating now, wind gusts and lots of driving rain.”

Ms Smith said residents in the southern part of the island faced harsher conditions and had been evacuated earlier in the day. “People in the south had their water cut off two days ago! No power, no water ahead of a hurricane,” she said. “Almost unacceptable, really!”

In Exuma, residents reported hours of rain and increasing winds. Princess McKenzie said rainfall began around 4am and continued throughout the day. “It is still raining but right now not as heavy as earlier,” she said, adding that her fruit trees were “swinging from side to side.”

Fellow resident Gary Rolle said while some people were nervous, most were prepared. “It’s making everyone a bit panicked, but we will get over it,” he said, adding that his experience living through Hurricane Dorian had made him more resilient.

On Acklins, Island Administrator Herman Gilbert said 194 residents chose to remain behind after others were evacuated to New Providence. “There has been poor communication because of ALIV and BTC, which is expected because of the weather, but nothing serious at this time,” he said.

Ragged Island residents were also evacuated earlier in the week, with all evacuees opting to stay with family members in New Providence. Ragged Island native Elma Wilson said she left early to ensure her safety. “To take every precaution especially at my age I decided to come to Nassau to be safe,” she said.

The government confirmed that more than 1,400 residents across the Southeast Bahamas were relocated under a mandatory evacuation order issued by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on Monday.

The order, made under the Disaster Risk Management (Evacuation – Southeast Bahamas) Order 2025, covered Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, and Ragged Island, with priority given to the elderly, sick, and children.

Mr Davis said the decision was precautionary and intended to protect vulnerable residents. “The safety of our people remains our highest priority,” he said.

Although the storm weakened before moving north, authorities urged residents to remain vigilant as assessments of damage and flooding continue.