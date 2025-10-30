TikTok star Fritz awaits date for bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

POPULAR TikTok personality Elias Fritz will have to wait until mid-November to learn whether he will be granted bail on attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

Fritz, 19, was informed by Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson that a decision on his bail application will be delivered on November 12.

The accused, who has more than 300,000 TikTok followers and is known online as “Jaido World,” is alleged, along with a 16-year-old boy, to have tried to rob Theodore Fernander of his white Honda Odyssey on August 11 and to have attempted to kill him.

The pair also face charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition and the attempted murder of two police officers.

They were arrested after a police chase ended with their vehicle crashing into a utility pole on Eastern Road.

Officers from Operation Black Scorpion said they first saw the suspects speeding near Ida Street and Robinson Road in a white Japanese vehicle without headlights.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled, sparking a pursuit.

During the chase, officers from another patrol unit were alerted to a motorist on Robinson Road with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim told police he had been shot by occupants of a vehicle matching the one being pursued.

Three suspects — two aged 19 and one aged 17 — were arrested at the scene.

Service of Fritz’s voluntary bill of indictment is set for November 21 before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.