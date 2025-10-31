Bahamasair: No one was abandoned

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net



BAHAMASAIR has pushed back against claims that it abandoned Bahamian travellers stranded in Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa, insisting the passengers — who later got financial assistance from the Bahamian government to book extra hotel days — were told to board a relief flight before the storm but chose not to.

The airline said the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priorities, stressing that it follows strict emergency response protocols in every crisis.

Its statement came after a Bahamian woman accused the carrier of cancelling flights with little notice and failing to evacuate citizens.

She was among about 50 Bahamians from Abaco, Grand Bahama, and New Providence who had travelled to Jamaica for the wedding of former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield’s brother but were trapped when the hurricane hit on Tuesday.

The group had been scheduled to fly home on Sunday, but their flight was cancelled as the storm approached. Some were later assisted by the government after struggling to afford extended hotel stays in Montego Bay.

Bahamasair said a relief flight left Jamaica before the storm, adding that all affected passengers were given the opportunity to board. The airline said the group leader chose to remain and told members they could board if they wished, but no one arrived at the airport before operations were suspended due to worsening weather.

“The first official alert regarding Hurricane Melissa was issued on October 21, and all affected passengers were promptly notified of the developing weather system, the potential impact on travel, and the possibility that Bahamasair might be unable to operate flights once conditions worsened,” the airline said.

The company added that it continued coordinating with authorities and maintained communication with the group’s designated representative.

Bahamasair said all passengers who presented themselves within the safe operating window were evacuated before the weather deteriorated.

The airline is expected to fly stranded Bahamians home from Norman Manley International Airport at 3pm today.

“We recognise the distress experienced by those affected by Hurricane Melissa and extend our empathy to all who were impacted by this powerful storm,” Bahamasair said. “Bahamasair remains committed to serving with integrity, care, and safety at the forefront of our operations.”