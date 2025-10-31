Closing arguments made in robbery trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net



PROSECUTORS maintain that a man charged in connection with a 2021 armed robbery at Burger King on Prince Charles Drive was the getaway driver, while the defence claims he became an unwitting participant after giving someone a ride.

Both sides made their closing arguments in the armed robbery and receiving trial of Maitland Thompson before Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt.

Prosecutors allege that Thompson and others robbed the fast-food restaurant on July 15 2021.

Defence attorney Sonia Timothy Knowles argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict her client, calling the investigation “shoddy”. She noted that the trial had been ongoing for four to five weeks.

Mrs Knowles pointed out that although the incident occurred at the Prince Charles Shopping Centre, no CCTV footage from inside or outside the restaurant was submitted as evidence, nor were any fingerprints provided.

She said her client took the stand to present his defence and maintained that he had nothing to do with the robbery. She added that Thompson did not answer police questions during his record of interview because he wanted an attorney present.

Mrs Knowles said Thompson only gave a ride to the actual robber, Demarco “Polo” Miller, who admitted to the offence in court. She argued that her client was charged merely for giving someone a ride and that he did not know about the gun or the money until police stopped him.

She told the court that Miller testified the plan had initially been to rob KFC on Prince Charles Drive with a friend from jail, but the target changed at the last minute.

Mrs Knowles questioned why, if her client were the getaway driver, he would have gone down a corner with speed bumps.

She said there was no familiarity between Thompson and the two other suspects in the car, as both sat in the back seat while the front passenger seat was empty. She added that the firearm was found in the left rear door.

Mrs Knowles said Miller was serving time for eight armed robberies. In addition to Miller’s admission that the gun and crime were his, she said Miller told the court he was unsure why Thompson was charged.

She added that Miller testified he planned to split the stolen cash “50/50 off instinct” with his jail friend and that he did not tell Thompson about the money because he did not want to share it.

Mrs Knowles also noted that Miller had not planned how he would get from Burger King to his mother’s home on Marshall Road until he spotted Thompson on the road, calling it a coincidence that they crossed paths that night.

She said a firearm officer testified that no weapon was licensed to Thompson.

Mrs Knowles urged the jury to return a not guilty verdict, arguing that there was no evidence her client was an active planner or participant in the robbery.

Prosecutor Gary Rolle said Thompson and his accomplices robbed Burger King of $656. He said two suspects were inside the restaurant and that manager Zora Rose testified she saw them point a gun at the cash register. Ms Rose told the court she instructed a customer at the drive-thru window to call the police before seeing the suspects flee.

Mr Rolle said Ms Rose testified that when the till was returned by police, it had a crack in it, and the stolen money was recovered.

He argued that the charges of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition were proven, as both the register and gun were found in the defendant’s car.

Mr Rolle questioned Thompson’s claim of innocence, saying he reversed his car after being spotted by police.

He told jurors to disregard what he described as the lies of the defence.

Mr Rolle said Thompson was a co-conspirator and acted as the getaway driver.

He also pointed to discrepancies in the stories of Miller and Thompson, noting that Thompson claimed to have known Miller for a few years, while Miller said he knew the accused because he dated a female relative in high school. Mr Rolle said both men were far older than high school age.

The matter will conclude later next month.